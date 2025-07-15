Moscow still awaiting Kiev’s proposals for third round of direct talks — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia still hasn’t received any proposals from Ukraine about a timeframe for the next round of talks, but Moscow remains open to negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"We have repeatedly said at various levels, including at the highest level, that we are waiting for Ukrainian proposals concerning a timeframe for the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks," he emphasized.

"We remain ready," Peskov stressed. "We still haven’t received any proposals from Ukraine," he added.

Russia and Ukraine held the second round of talks on June 2. The parties exchanged draft memorandums on a peaceful solution to the conflict and agreed to swap severely wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of dead soldiers. Moscow handed several thousand bodies over to Kiev authorities.