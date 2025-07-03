Putin, Trump discuss exchange of films promoting traditional values — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have discussed by phone exchanging films promoting traditional values, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Vladimir Putin mentioned that just before the conversation with Donald Trump, he talked with representatives of the Russian business community. In particular, during this meeting, the idea was expressed about the exchange between [Russia and the United States] of film products that promote traditional values that are close to us and the Trump administration," Ushakov said.

"Trump reacted immediately, saying that he was impressed by this idea."