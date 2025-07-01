Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow format to be held in autumn of 2025 — envoy

DOHA, July 1. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan will be held in September-October 2025, the exact date of the meeting is yet to be determined, adviser to the Russian Foreign Minister, special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS.

"The date has not yet been determined, but by tradition, we will definitely hold it [the meeting] in September-October," the Russian diplomat said following the consultations of the working groups on Afghanistan, which were held in the Qatari capital of Doha under the auspices of the UN.

"We, together with our regional like-minded partners and the Ambassador [of Russia to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov], have already discussed here the possible content [of the consultations] and further coordination of joint actions," Kabulov said adding that "Afghanistan will participate in this meeting as a full member."

On October 4, 2024, the sixth meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan was held in Moscow with the participation of special representatives and senior officials of Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The event was attended as the main guest by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the interim government of Afghanistan formed by the Taliban movement, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

On April 17, the Supreme Court of Russia granted the administrative claim of the Prosecutor General to suspend the ban on the activities of the Taliban movement in Russia. As the Russian Foreign Ministry noted, lifting the terrorist status from the Taliban opens the way to establishing a full-fledged partnership with Kabul, carried out in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples.