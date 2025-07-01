Certain forces seek to disrupt Russia-Azerbaijan relations — MFA

PYATIGORSK, July 1, /TASS/. Russia sees some actors trying to create a rift in relations between Moscow and Baku, Russian Foreign Ministry 4th CIS Department Deputy Director Dmitry Masyuk said.

"We can see active efforts by certain forces to drive a wedge in our relations with Baku. They are speculating about the crash of the AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) plane last December, which, among other things, led to the closure of the Russian House in Baku," he said, speaking at the opening of the Caucasian Dialogue scientific and educational program organized by the Gorchakov Fund at the Mashuk Knowledge Center.

This February, the management of Russia’s agency for international humanitarian cooperation, Rossotrudnichestvo, announced that it had to suspend the activities of the Russian House in Baku following a demand from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to vacate its premises in the city center. The ministry cited the center’s lack of registration as a legal entity — a requirement under local legislation — as the formal reason for the demand.

Rossotrudnichestvo head Yevgeny Primakov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Azerbaijan has yet to provide a substantive response on how to properly register the Russian House, while the essence of the ministry’s request still remains unclear.