MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia is not interfering in developments in Armenia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin in a comment.

"The first point is that this is the internal affair of Armenia," Peskov said. "We do not want to interfere in these internal affairs in any way," he added.

Armenia is certainly very close country to Russia, the presidential press secretary said. "Let’s not forget that we have several million of Armenians - they are citizens of the Russian Federation that certainly look at these developments with heavy heart," he noted.

First arrests started in Armenia from detention of Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan on June 18 and continued further on.