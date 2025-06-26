MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia will firmly pursue its own course in response to Europe’s attempts to undermine negotiations with Ukraine, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told TASS.

"We will decisively follow our own path," Naryshkin said when asked about Russia’s approach to countering European interference in the talks.

Earlier, the SVR chief told TASS that the authorities of certain European countries were seeking to distort the true nature of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.