Medvedev rejects Trump’s criticism of his remarks about Iran

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has condemned the US strikes on Iran on X, adding Moscow does not intend to supply Tehran with nuclear weapons.

"Regarding President Trump’s concerns: I condemn the US strike on Iran — it failed to achieve its objectives. However, Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran because, unlike Israel, we are parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," Medvedev commented on the criticism of US President Donald Trump.

The politician stressed that he knows perfectly well what this will lead to, since as president he controlled Russia’s nuclear forces. "But other countries might - and that’s what was said," Medvedev warned.

According to him, "we definitely shouldn’t be arguing over who has more nukes. All the more so because the New START treaty, which I once signed with a US president, is still in force - for now. The question is: what comes next?"

Earlier, the American leader wrote on the Truth Social social network that he had asked to be informed immediately if the words of the Russian politician that he and other countries were ready to supply Iran with nuclear weapons turned out to be true. However, Medvedev did not write on his Telegram channel that Russia was ready to transfer nuclear warheads to Iran. He spoke about the negative consequences of the American strike on the nuclear facilities in Iran, and noted that Trump, who came as a peacemaker president, has started a new war for the United States and that he will not get the Nobel Peace Prize.

On the night of June 22, Trump said that the United States had successfully attacked "three nuclear facilities in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan." He said that Tehran should agree to end the conflict. Since June 13, Israel has been attacking Iran on a daily basis. The purpose of the operation was said to be the destruction of the Islamic Republic's missile and nuclear program.