Russian diplomat acknowledges progress in US-Russia relations, says issues remain

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Despite progress made this year in relations between Moscow and Washington, many issues still remain, and new ones are cropping up as well, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The relative normalization of the situation in the dialogue observed recently between Washington and Beijing and, to a certain extent, between Moscow and Washington, doesn’t mean the whole range of unsettled problems have been resolved. As far as we can see, they continue to accumulate," he told the 11th Primakov Readings International Expert Forum.

He noted that the dialogue is proceeding amid the tariff wars and conflicts, which "are also multiplying." "Much will depend on the path the [US President Donald] Trump administration choses in its relations with Russia and China," he emphasized. "I think that relations within this triangle will determine the formation of the basic principles of a new world order."

Primakov Readings is an annual international gathering of scholars and experts, dedicated to the legacy of Russian statesman and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov (1929-2015). The forum explores scenarios for international relations, challenges in global security, and innovative models of interaction among world political actors. Every year, more than 1,000 Russian and international experts participate. TASS is the general information partner of the event.