Foreign intel chief says his contacts with CIA head can be arranged swiftly

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said that his contacts with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe can be swiftly arranged, if necessary.

"It is possible to organize [the contacts], if necessary," he said in a commentary for the Yunashev Live Telegram channel. "Arrangements can be made at any moment," Naryshkin added.

In late May, the SVR chief told TASS that a meeting with the CIA director was possible. "We will meet, of course," Naryshkin said at the time.