Date for third round of Ukraine talks to be determined next week — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia and Ukraine will set the date for the next round of talks next week.

"We now believe that the date for a third round of consultations will be agreed next week," he told RT television.

"We, of course, will have to compare the reaction of the sides to the memorandums" that the countries exchanged at the latest talks in Turkey, according to Peskov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine could take place at some point after June 22.