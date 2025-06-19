Russian army to liberate last 20 sq. km of Lugansk region — LPR head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian army practically fully controls the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and has to liberate just about the last 20 sq. km of the republic, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"The [LPR] territory has been liberated practically fully. According to military reports, just about 20 sq. km of the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic have to be liberated. Again, according to military reports, in principle, we can free this territory within the shortest time possible but there is no special sense in this so far in military terms. Therefore, we are in this situation for now," he said.

