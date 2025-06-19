ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s security cannot be guaranteed merely by pushing the frontline 20-30 kilometers away from the Dnieper River. According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Governor of Zaporozhye Region, a victory over the Kiev regime is essential. Speaking with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he emphasized, "Security for such an important strategic facility demands a decisive outcome. Even if we manage to push the enemy back 20-30 kilometers, there remains a real risk - an unpredictable act of sabotage by a reckless Ukrainian Nazi extremist, who could still set it ablaze, plant a bomb, or launch a missile."

Balitsky further highlighted that, "As long as the enemy can reach the plant with artillery from Marganets and Nikopol across the river, restoring it makes little sense." He concluded, "We still cannot operate the nuclear power plant safely under these conditions."

Nevertheless, Balitsky expressed optimism about the plant’s potential for rapid reconstruction. "The core of the facility is highly standardized and nearly ready for restoration. It’s the peripheral infrastructure - energy transmission systems, substations, and power lines - that have been largely destroyed," he explained.

