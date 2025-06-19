Russia is in contact with Israel, US on situation in Iran — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is in contact with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump regarding the situation in Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As you may well know, I am personally maintaining a contact from Russia with the Israeli prime minister, and I am also in contact with President Trump regarding this issue," Putin said at a meeting with heads of leading international news agencies, organized by TASS.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.