Moscow, Kiev to begin urgent swaps of wounded POWs on June 12 — head of Russian delegation

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine will begin urgent medical exchanges of seriously wounded prisoners of war on Thursday, Vladimir Medinsky, Presidential Aide and head of the Russian delegation to the negotiations with Ukraine, said.

"Tomorrow we will also begin urgent sanitary exchanges of seriously wounded prisoners from the front line," he wrote on Telegram.

Russia and Ukraine reached a humanitarian agreement on June 2, which includes an exchange of prisoners of war from among the wounded, seriously ill and people under 25, as well as a transfer of more than 6,000 dead to Ukraine. On June 7, Ukraine unexpectedly delayed "both the acceptance of bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war," Medinsky said.

The first group of Russian soldiers under the age of 25 was returned on Monday, June 9. The plane carrying the second group of servicemen arrived in Russia on June 10. All returned fighters will undergo treatment and recovery in the medical institutions of the Defense Ministry. In return, a similar number of Ukrainian prisoners of war were transferred to Kiev both times, the Russian Defense Ministry said.