Date of new round of Russia-US talks to be announced later — MFA

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. There is currently no scheduled date for a new round of talks in Moscow between Russia and the United States regarding the so-called "annoyances" in their bilateral relations. The Russian Foreign Ministry has indicated that the timing of these discussions will be announced at a later date, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

Earlier, Russia’s ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, in his first interview with TASS since assuming his post, revealed that Russia and the US had tentatively agreed to shift consultations aimed at resolving diplomatic irritants from Istanbul to their respective capitals. He noted that a subsequent meeting in Moscow is planned in the near future.

Commenting on Darchiev's remarks, Zakharova explained, "As soon as the date and logistics are finalized - since there are indeed numerous issues - we will certainly share the details with you."

Darchiev also emphasized that meaningful progress in strategic stability cooperation hinges on the normalization of bilateral relations. He stressed that the United States must recognize the principle of indivisible security and acknowledge the interconnectedness of strategic offensive and defensive arms, which are essential for advancing mutual trust.

Background on Russia-US negotiations

On February 27 and April 10, two rounds of negotiations took place in Istanbul, focusing on restoring the functionality of the Russian and US embassies and addressing various bilateral concerns. During these consultations, Darchiev led the Russian delegation, while Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, headed the US team.

Following the first round, the US side issued a note confirming its acceptance of Darchiev’s appointment as Russian ambassador to Washington. After the second round, both parties exchanged notes pledging to ensure unimpeded banking services for diplomatic missions and agreed on additional measures to facilitate diplomat movement and visa processing. Darchiev highlighted Moscow’s emphasis on the urgent return of Russian diplomatic property confiscated in the United States.