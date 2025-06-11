IN BRIEF: What is known about last night’s Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

Three children suffered injuries in a drone strike on a border area in the Kursk Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attack.

Scale of attack

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. on June 10 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 11 (5:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. GMT).

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 16 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the Voronezh Region, eight over the Kursk Region, five over the Tambov Region, two over the Rostov Region, and one over the Black Sea off the Crimean coast.

Consequences

- The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a drone strike on the village of Maryino in the borderline Rylsky District of Russia’s Kursk Region, leaving three children injured, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.

- The children’s lives and health are not at risk, Khinshtein said.

- According to the acting regional governor, the strike destroyed a gym and damaged three apartments and the windows of Maryino’s community center, shattering the windows of a private house and a school building.

Operation of airports

- Temporary restrictions were introduced at airports in the cities of Kaluga and Saratov, which have now been lifted.