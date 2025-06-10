Over 100 Russian civilians injured, 4 killed in past week by Ukrainian strikes

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. More than 100 civilians in Russian regions, including one child, were injured over the past week as a result of Ukrainian strikes, while four people were killed, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 107 civilians have been affected by shelling - 103 people were injured, including one minor, and four people were killed," he stated.

Miroshnik noted that the majority of civilian injuries resulted from Ukrainian FPV drone attacks. "The highest number of civilian casualties from Ukrainian attacks was recorded in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, as well as in the Luhansk People’s Republic and Zaporozhye Region," he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry representative added that Ukrainian forces launched nearly 1,800 various munitions at civilian targets, the majority of which were of Western manufacture.