Russia’s memorandum for Ukraine aims to find compromise, analyst says

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian memorandum for Ukraine aims to find a compromise, while Kiev appears to be intractable, according to Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the Institute of CIS Countries.

"I would say that both memoranda were made fairly professionally, but there is a fundamental difference in the purposes of drawing up these memoranda," he told TASS. "Russia prepared a memorandum with a view to the ultimate goal for which, basically, all these negotiations were started, that is, to find a compromise so it can be a basis for concluding a peace deal."

"The Ukrainian side prepared its memorandum to address other problems. The first goal is to implement the idea of a month-long ceasefire without any conditions. And the second task is to stress its tenacity and intractability," the analyst said.

According to Zharikhin, Ukrainian wanted to show that it is not ready and does not want to move toward the ultimate goal of the Russian memorandum: reaching a peace accord.

The analyst said Kiev so proves that it is most likely conducting these negotiations not to reach an agreement, but to drag them out as much as possible in the hope that the international situation will change, and, for example, the Democrats will return to power in the US.

"This is, of course, a problem, and they will continue to try to put forward completely unacceptable demands and drag out the negotiating process," he said.

According to the analyst, the greatest resistance from Kiev should be expected in the matter of recognizing Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya as parts of Russia, and also the idea of dropping its ambition to join NATO.

The analyst said the Russian memorandum is significantly more flexible, as it leaves some space for further discussion and suggests a willingness to find a compromise.

"The Ukrainian position does not have this in principle," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Russia and Ukraine held a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, for just over an hour. The sides exchanged documents with their vision of settling the conflict.