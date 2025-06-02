Russian memorandum implies ban on nuclear arms for Ukraine

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. A direct ban on receiving, transiting and placing nuclear weapons in Ukraine is implied, Russia said in its proposals (memorandum) for the Ukrainian crisis settlement.

"Confirmation of the status of Ukraine as a state not having nuclear and other mass destructions weapons, with establishment of the direct ban on its receipt, transit and placement in the territory of Ukraine," the document indicates.

Termination of mobilization in Ukraine is anticipated in a packaged proposal for the ceasefire in Ukraine, according to the memorandum. "Termination of mobilization and start of demobilization," one of the ceasefire conditions stipulates.

Phased restoration of diplomatic and economic relations between Russia and Ukraine, including gas transit, are needed for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the memorandum provides.

"Phased restoration of diplomatic and economic ties (including gas transit), transport and other communications, including with third countries," the document indicates.

Furthermore, the memorandum anticipate "lifting of restrictions in respect of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church."