Security of each Eurasian country must be reliably ensured — Putin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The security of every Eurasian nation must be reliably ensured, but not to the detriment of other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greeting to the participants of the Eurasian International Social and Political Hearings underway in Perm.

"Russia advocates the formation of an architecture of equal and indivisible security on the continent. The essence of our initiative is that the security of each of the Eurasian states should be reliably guaranteed, without jeopardizing the security of other countries. This implies the peaceful, political and diplomatic settlement of any international disputes and contradictions, as well as the creation of an effective system of partnership cooperation in confronting common threats and challenges," the head of state noted.

According to him, the geopolitical role of Eurasia is now exceptionally strong, as the continent is home to more than 70% of the world’s people. "Almost two-thirds of the global GDP is produced here. Global stability largely depends on the state of affairs in this vast area," Putin remarked.

The president stressed that the strengthening of mutual trust between the countries and peoples of the Eurasian continent will contribute to the development of broad, equitable and mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation in the interests of forming a just and truly democratic world order.