MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow observes Western-supplied arms ending up with gangs active across the African continent as Kiev trains fighters in Sahel countries and backs local extremist groups, Tatyana Dovgalenko, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Partnership with Africa, said.

"The Kiev regime continues systematic efforts to destabilize the continent, collaborating with terrorist networks in the Sahel, particularly by training and organizing militants. There is evidence that the arms delivered to Ukraine by Western states are being transferred to terrorist factions operating in various global regions, including Africa," the diplomat said at a briefing for African delegations on the sidelines of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives Responsible for Security Issues.

In this context, Dovgalenko underlined that combating terrorism and extremism has become "a central pillar of Russia-Africa cooperation."

Earlier, Russia, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso issued a joint statement following talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States, strongly condemning Ukraine’s "criminal alliance" with terrorist groups in the region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Kiev of openly abetting terrorists in the Sahel and fueling African instability. Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, in turn, said his country viewed Ukraine as a terrorist state.