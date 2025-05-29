ST. PETERSBURG, May 29. /TASS/. The United Nations Secretariat has been playing up to the West in the context of the Ukrainian crisis for a decade, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said.

"For more than a decade, the world organization has been failing to promote the search for way of settling the crisis around Ukraine politically and diplomatically," Kirill Logvinov, director of the ministry’s international organizations department, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum. "Regrettably, over these years, the United Nations Secretariat has been literally playing up to those who first cherished the idea of dealing a ‘strategic defeat’ on our country and then wailed about the need ‘not to let Russia win.’"

According to Logvinov, this is quite a "deplorable situation because in line with the UN Charter, the organization’s employees must stick to the principle of impartiality and equidistance." "The problem is that the UN Secretariat has been usurped by the West," he noted. "The circle is closed, so to say, and until the Western minority refuses from geopolitical confrontation with our country, it will be naive to expect changes in the rhetoric and behavior of Western representatives in the secretariat, in respect of Russia in general, not only in the context of the Ukrainian crisis."

He recalled that the United Nations once had a chance to prevent escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. "I mean the Security Council’s resolution 2202 that was adopted in February 2015. It called for ensuring the implementation of the Package of Measure on the implementation of the Minsk agreements," he explained. "But Western countries and the Ukrainians willfully sabotaged it. However, this was not a single case when Western countries disregarded UNSC resolutions, which, let me stress this, were binding in line with Article 25 of the Charter."

Following the beginning of the special military operation, a range on politicized General Assembly resolution were passed during the 11th extraordinary session. "All of them were full of unacceptable ultimatums to our country," he said, adding that the General Assembly passed these documents beyond its authority in violation of Article 39 of the Charter, which authorized the Security Council to designate threats to international peace and security.

"Resolution 2774 tat was passed by the Security Council this February contains a call for the cessation of fire and establishment of lasting peace, but says not a single word about the need for eliminating the root causes of the crisis, an essential condition for the conflict settlement," the diplomat emphasized.