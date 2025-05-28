Merz’s latest remarks fuel continued war — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Statements on long-range weapons from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz serve to encourage continued conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is nothing but fueling continued war. This is nothing but continued attempts to make the Ukrainians keep fighting. And this is nothing but blocking efforts toward taking the path toward a peace process," Peskov argued.

On Tuesday, Merz lifted all restrictions on the range of Ukrainian attacks with German weapons on the territory of Russia. According to the politician, a similar decision was made by Great Britain and France.

On May 15, the German chancellor said his country has no plans to deliver Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. In his opinion, the public overestimates the role of Taurus for Ukraine.