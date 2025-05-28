Russian foreign intel chief confirms holding meeting with Turkish top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin has confirmed to TASS that he held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations.

"Yes. We have a long-standing relationship, because he (Fidan - TASS) has headed Turkey's intelligence service for many, many years. He is a very good, thoughtful, and professional partner with extensive experience. So it was a pleasure for me to meet with him, even though now he is the foreign minister, and I hope he enjoyed our encounter as well," Naryshkin said in response to a related question.

The Turkish foreign minister came to Moscow on a working visit on May 26-27. On May 26, he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the same day, Fidan also held a meeting with Vladimir Medinsky, the president's aide and head of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine. On May 27, Fidan met with Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told TASS that Fidan had planned to hold a meeting with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service during his trip to Russia.