Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Sumy Region through active operations… Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Zelyonoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,145 troops in all frontline areas in past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,145 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 210 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 190 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, around 80 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, over 440 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, more than 165 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 60 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Khoten, Alekseyevka, Bessalovka, Osoyevka, Sadki, Varachino, Khutor Krasny and Aleksandriya in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Eskhar, Volchansk, Volchanskiye Khutora and Kreidyanka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, six motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, two counterbattery radars and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dvurechanskoye, Kupyansk, Novoosinovo and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 80 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 80 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Minkovka, Berestok, Vasyukovka, Seversk, Slavyansk, Serebryanka, Shevchenko, Konstantinovka, Aleksandro-Shultino, Druzhkovka and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 80 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks, an electronic warfare station and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 440 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Stepanovka, Vladimirovka, Rusin Yar, Grodovka, Yablonovka, Dimitrov, Novotoretskoye, Ulyanovka, Petrovskoye, Novosergeyevka, Krasnoarmeysk and Novoekonomicheskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 440 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two Kozak armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Komar and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 60 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 60 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolayevka, Antonovka and Osokorovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 60 personnel, 10 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, three ammunition and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military-industrial facilities and deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations in more than 140 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises producing attack unmanned aerial vehicles, an anchorage of combat and uncrewed boats, field sites for the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukraine’s armed formations in 144 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down nearly 340 Ukrainian UAVs in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 339 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six American-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 339 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 296 outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 60,195 unmanned aerial vehicles, 607 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,618 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,565 multiple rocket launchers, 25,361 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,091 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.