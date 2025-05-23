Russia to retaliate appropriately, harshly to Ukrainian attacks on cities — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia will give an appropriate and harsh response to the massive attacks on its cities that Ukraine carried out with drones and Western-supplied missiles, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"It is important for both the West and Kiev to be held responsible for the massive attacks on our cities. Russia will give an appropriate and harsh response," he said in a video posted to Telegram.

These ongoing attacks represent acts of terror, as they kill and hurt people, he said.

"The Kiev regime continues its attacks on peaceful cities across our country. The Nazis are shelling residential houses and social institutions with the help of drones and Western-supplied missiles. These are terrorist acts. They kill people and make them suffer," he said in the video.

According to the lawmaker, the strikes reaffirm the need to address the root causes of the conflict, as that’s the only possible way to achieve peace and ensure security.

"In this we support our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," he said.