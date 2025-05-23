Vatican is ‘inelegant’ as potential venue for Russia-Ukraine talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. A possible choice of the Vatican as a venue for the next negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is "a bit inelegant" as the two Orthodox countries will be discussing their issues on Catholic ground, including Orthodoxy in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Speaking about the Vatican's proposal to serve as a platform for the next round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Lavrov spoke against "wasting efforts in order to work out options that are not quite realistic."

"Imagine the Vatican as a venue for negotiations - I would say it's a bit inelegant, when Orthodox countries will be discussing issues related to the elimination of the root causes [of the Ukrainian conflict] on a Catholic soil," the minister said, noting that one of the conflict’s root causes is the drive of the Kiev regime to eradicate the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Pope Leo XIV stated earlier that the Holy See was ready to facilitate efforts to resolve the crisis and urged the parties to engage in direct dialogue. Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin suggested the Vatican could host a meeting on the Ukrainian settlement.

US President Donald Trump also welcomed the Vatican’s initiative earlier in the week. According to him, "it would be great" to hold peace talks specifically at the Vatican, as he believes it "would have some extra significance" and could be "helpful." Trump also called it a "great idea" to hold the talks at the Vatican.