Buffer zone and rebuilding border areas: what Putin told government

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian troops have been told to create a buffer zone along the border with Ukraine, and they are actively carrying out these orders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an operative meeting with government members.

He also underscored the importance of rebuilding border areas.

Below are the president’s key remarks.

About the buffer zone

A decision has been made to create a buffer security zone along the border with Ukraine: "Our armed forces are actively working to accomplish this task."

Ukrainian terror continues

Residents of the Kursk Region have bared witness to blatant terrorist acts by the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries: "We discussed the issues that worry people the most. Residents of settlements and villages have suffered from shelling and hostilities and from those, frankly speaking, terrorist methods that Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries have used and continue to use."

While shelling the border areas, the enemy picks targets "that have no military significance, such as civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and non-combatants."

Rebuilding border areas

Residents of border regions currently require additional support: "This additional support is needed by residents of the Kursk Region and other areas in the immediate vicinity of the combat engagement line. This includes the Belgorod and Bryansk regions."

Putin tasked the government with drafting a comprehensive program of rebuilding the affected border areas "within the shortest possible timeframe." This program has to be backed with all financial and material resources that are required. Additional equipment and specialists, including from other regions, will be involved in the effort.

The ministries of defense, interior, emergency situations, construction, health, transport, energy, communications, education and other authorities will join the reconstruction effort. "Also, I ask you to maintain regular contact with volunteers and non-governmental organizations." In Putin’s words, the effort should be based on "feedback from residents of the affected regions and prompt response to their requests and problems."

A separate meeting will be held to address the reconstruction of Russia’s borderline territories.

"People there have lots of questions. We discussed them all with heads of municipalities. We will not go into details now, but I ask you to take all these details into account in the reconstruction program."

The government should pay special attention to issues that are central for the borderline areas: "This is, of course, reconstruction of houses, of social and transport infrastructure. This is also compensation for lost property. And this includes helping displaced persons - those who were forced to flee their homes and are now staying in shelters, with their relatives or at rented houses.".