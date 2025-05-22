IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 105 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

Two people were injured and residential and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of a drone attack in Tula.

TASS has compiled the main information on the consequences of the attack.

Scale

- On May 22, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 21 to 2:30 a.m. GMT on May 22), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 105 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the statement, 35 drones were downed over the Moscow Region, 14 over the Orel Region, 12 over the Kursk Region, 11 over the Belgorod Region, 10 over the Tula Region, nine over the Kaluga Region, seven over the Voronezh Region, three each over the Lipetsk and Smolensk Regions, as well as one over the Bryansk Region.

Consequences

- Two people were injured in Tula as a result of the drone attack, regional head Dmitry Milyaev said.

- They received minor injuries and were given medical assistance.

- According to Milyaev, one of the drones crashed into the roof of an apartment building.

- Also as a result of the fall of drone debris, residential and non-residential buildings were damaged.

- Later, the regional head reported the fall of drone debris near a fitness center in Tula.

- The debris may contain explosives.

- The operational services cordoned off a section of the city for safety reasons.