DUSHANBE, May 16. /TASS/. Europe's ruling classes use Ukrainians as cannon fodder to advance their own geopolitical interests, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"The ruling European class shamelessly uses the so-called peripheral nations, primarily Ukrainians, as cannon fodder to advance their geopolitical goals. The Ukrainians are sent to the slaughter under hypocritical talk in Brussels about the sacrifices Kiev is allegedly making for the security of Europe," he said at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member states.

According to the SVR chief, the crisis of the Western-centered world has primarily affected the system of values. "The demise of the Western, individualistic model of democracy is now evident, even to the United States," he pointed out. "Modern Europe is experiencing a decline in economic performance, a shrinking indigenous population, and mass migration from other civilizational habitats. There has also been a rise in militarism despite the absence of military successes," Naryshkin noted.

"It is safe to say that multipolarity, the onset of which we have predicted and brought closer, is becoming more visible. Today, more than ever before, there are signs of the Western-centered world order degrading," the SVR chief concluded.