BISHKEK, May 16. /TASS/. Ukraine's attempt to turn the Istanbul talks with Russia into a spectacle and exacerbate the situation surrounding them has failed, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told reporters.

He noted that the start of the negotiations has already been postponed by 24 hours. "We also see the same attempt by the other side to turn the pragmatic negotiation process into a show. Now, one or two days later, we see that when they tried to sway the situation, it was nothing but an attempt to adopt a format of events closer to those of [Vladimir] Zelensky, that is some kind of comedy, <...> it did not work out," the diplomat said.