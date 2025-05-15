West intends to pit India against China — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Western countries hope to provoke a confrontation between India and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the "Culture without Borders: the Role and Development of Cultural Diplomacy" diplomatic club.

"Take note of the current developments in the Asia-Pacific region, which the West has started calling the Indo-Pacific region to give its policy a clear anti-China orientation - expecting thereby to additionally drive a wedge between our great friends and neighbors India and China," the minister pointed out.

"This is a policy that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently highlighted again - ‘divide and conquer,’" Lavrov added.