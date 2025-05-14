MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow’s geopolitical opponents are irritated by Russia’s glory, its massive human and natural wealth, so they are formulating dreams and plans to change the state power in Russia, Chairman of the Russian Historical Society (RHS) and Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said.

"We can see that, just like 100 years ago, Russia’s geopolitical rivals and opponents today are still irritated by how vast our country is, its greatness, its human and natural wealth. They are still plotting dreams and even plans to change the state power, the government," he said at a roundtable dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the end of the intervention and occupation of Northern Sakhalin by Japan.

"Today we know very well that there are small groups of so-called urban lunatics even in our country. Thank God, however, most of them have left Russia. But they are hatching plans, with financial support from the West, to split Russia into multiple parts. So, all this continues," Naryshkin added.

Therefore, he emphasized, "studying history, including that of 100 years ago, around the events related to the liberation of Northern Sakhalin from Japanese occupation, remains very relevant," as everyone needs to learn the right lessons and draw the right conclusions from the events of the past.