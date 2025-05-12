MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The West is insisting on a 30-day ceasefire to give Kiev time to regroup and continue its confrontation with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As we found out later, Berlin and Paris helped Kiev prepare for this war. Germany’s former Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s former President Francois Hollande said in 2022 that no one had any intention of implementing the Minsk agreements, which were needed merely to buy time for Ukraine to get ready to resolve the ‘Donbass problem’ by force. And today, these two countries are vehemently backing the idea of a 30-day ceasefire to give Kiev time to restore its military potential and continue its standoff with Russia," she said in a commentary.

The Russian document dismissed media reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky in 2019 had allegedly discussed the extension of the 2014-2015 Minsk accords. "This matter could not have been on the agenda because the February 12, 2015 Package of Measures was open-ended and included concrete agreements on the final settlement of Ukraine’s internal conflict between Kiev, Donetsk, and Lugansk. Moreover, this roadmap was approved by the UN Security Council," Zakharova underscored.

The diplomat recalled that the 2019 Paris summit will be remembered for Zelensky's surprise move when he unexpectedly refused to approve the final document that had been preliminarily agreed by all signatories, including Kiev, and demanded a provision on the disengagement of forces along the contact line be removed from it. "Instead, he insisted on the disengagement of forces at only three sections. However, he failed to fulfill even these commitments," she noted.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions. He proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian leader recalled that Russia had declared ceasefires more than once but all of them, including the latest three-day V-Day truce, were violated by the Kiev regime.