MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A lot has changed since the last Istanbul talks took place in 2022, and Moscow’s terms for peace this time around will reflect that, a Russian senator said.

"I think that our conditions will probably be tougher than in March-April 2022. The situation has changed drastically since then as Russia has acquired new territories, which have become part of the Russian Federation as enshrined in our constitution. So, I think there will be additional conditions," Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, told the Soloviov Live television channel.

According to the senator, Russia’s terms for peace will include the complete withdrawal of all Ukrainian troops from Donbass and Novorossia, as well as the pullout of all foreign mercenaries from Ukraine’s territory, and written guarantees of its non-participation in NATO activities and non-deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine. Apart from that, in his words, a buffer zone may have to be discussed as well.

Commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s intention to travel to Istanbul and wait for Russian President Vladimir Putin there, Dzhabarov noted, "I think he is somewhat overestimating his role." "I don’t think that anyone is going to meet with him," he added.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions. He proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian leader recalled that Russia had declared ceasefires more than once but all of them, including the latest three-day V-Day truce, were violated by the Kiev regime.