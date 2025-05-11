Putin pledges to continue supporting South Ossetia in various spheres

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Moscow will continue supporting South Ossetia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with South Ossetian leader Alan Gagloyev.

"Our bilateral relations are based on the 2015 treaty on allied relations. This treaty marks its tenth anniversary this year. Just like in previous years, we will do our best to support South Ossetia," Putin said.

He pledged support in "important areas, such as economy, social sphere, healthcare and education."

Gagloyev, in turn, thanked Putin for large-scale support to his country.

"We, the people and the leadership of the republic, want to express our huge gratitude for large-scale support of the republic over such a lengthy period of time," he said.