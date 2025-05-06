Truce to take effect, even though Ukraine didn’t halt fire for Easter — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to cease fire for three days in connection with the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day will come into force overnight into May 8, although Ukraine did not pause hostilities for the Easter truce, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"At midnight between May 7 and 8, the 72-hour ceasefire on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 27, will come into effect," she said at a news conference.

"Let me remind you that on May 3, [Vladimir] Zelensky publicly refused to support this initiative, trying to claim that the proposal was not serious," she went on to say. "Let us remind you that, unlike Russia, Ukrainian forces did not even think of ceasing fire on Easter, having violated the ceasefire about 5,000 times."