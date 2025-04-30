Ukrainian troops kicked out of Kursk Region, holed up remnants ask for evacuation — Putin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have been effectively pushed out of the Kursk Region, although some isolated groups remain and are now requesting evacuation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with participants in the Znaniye (Knowledge) society's educational marathon.

"This is a challenging period, and it’s not yet over," Putin remarked while speaking with a girl from the region. "Yes, the enemy has been driven out of the Kursk Region, but some are still entrenched in basements and hideouts."

He continued, "We hear their pleas for evacuation. However, their position is hopeless. These are scattered groups of two or three individuals hiding in the forests."

The Ukrainian soldiers trapped near Kursk are being urged to surrender. "Some were taken prisoner and sent back to where their fellow soldiers are hiding with an offer to lay down arms. There were several such cases a few days ago," Putin said.

On April 26, the Russian General Staff reported the complete liberation of the Kursk Region. Putin congratulated the servicemen on the success and noted that the Kiev regime's adventure to invade Russian territory had failed.