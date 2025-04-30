Russian troops liberate Novoye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novoye in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Novoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active offensive operations. They inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Kupyansk, Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Osinovo, Nechvolodovka and Kamenka in the Kharkov Region and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and five Western-made field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and ammunition depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles and a foreign-made multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on massed manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Miropolskoye, Prokhody, Mogritsa, Yunakovka, Sadki and Ryasnoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and seven artillery guns, including a US-made 105mm M119 weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns and three ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zvanovka, Dronovka, Seversk, Podolskoye, Verolyubovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 270 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 525 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, a mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a special operations brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Poltavka, Novoekonomicheskoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Ulyanovka, Yablonovka, Vladimirovka and Oktyabrskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 525 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and seven artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Poddubnoye, Zelyonoye Pole, Bogatyr, Komar, Otradnoye and Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, 17 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 85 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 85 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Tokarevka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 85 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 125 Ukrainian UAVs, four JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 125 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed four JDAM guided aerial bombs and a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 125 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 54,493 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,094 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,554 multiple rocket launchers, 24,263 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,773 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.