Moscow sees reciprocity as fundamental to restoring relations with Tbilisi — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the positive signals Tbilisi has sent toward South Ossetia materialize into concrete actions, while Moscow is ready to restore diplomatic ties to the extent the Georgian side is ready to do so, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a regular news briefing.

She noted that last year, Georgia articulated "undoubtedly positive signals," in particular, about the need to make amends with South Ossetia. "We hope that they [signals] will translate into specific steps that normalize Georgia’s relations with Abkhazia and South Ossetia," the diplomat pointed out.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reiterated that the severing of diplomatic ties between Russia and Georgia was not the fault of the Russian side but of the regime of then President Mikhail Saakashvili. "We are ready to restore them; we are willing to go as far as the Georgian side is willing to go. There are no limitations for us here," she emphasized.

According to Zakharova, Moscow is ready to continue fostering mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia. "There are enormous opportunities to do so. For Georgia, Russia remains a key market on many tracks, for instance, for wine products or fruit. On the other hand, Russia is the leading supplier of energy products and grain to Georgia," she clarified.