Cooperation between Russia and Qatar will expand — head of RDIF

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Qatar is intensively investing in various infrastructure projects in Russia, cooperation between the countries will only expand, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

"Qatar is investing a lot in Russian infrastructure. For example, let’s take that road, you know, Kutuzovsky avenue’s service drive, Bagration Avenue (streets in the West of Moscow - TASS) - Qatar has invested in it, as well as in Pulkovo Airport, so they are very actively investing in various infrastructure projects. We see great interaction in technology, because Russian technology companies are attracting great interest. Our companies are also interested in entering the Middle East market. This can be done together with Qatari partners. Therefore, cooperation will certainly expand," he said.

Dmitriev also recalled that Qatar cooperates with Russia in the energy sector.

"We also see many interesting energy projects that will also be implemented jointly," he added.

On Thursday, April 17, The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived on an official visit to Moscow for talks with President Putin.