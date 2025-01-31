Russian, US diplomats contacting on Washington, D.C. plane crash, Kremlin confirms

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are holding talks through diplomatic channels in the wake of the Washington, D.C. plane crash which counted Russians among its victims, too, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Diplomatic contacts have been activated this time around. Unfortunately, a tragedy indeed happened, with Russian nationals being affected, and our diplomats are discussing formalities related to the transfer of the bodies," Peskov explained.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated, taking a TASS reporter’s question, that the US would facilitate the transfer of the remains of Russian victims to their homeland.

An American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening local time. The passenger flight traveling from Kansas was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and there were at least three US Army soldiers on board the military chopper. The passenger plane split apart and came to rest in the Potomac River. At least 40 bodies have been retrieved from the river, and US officials believe there are no survivors after the deadly plane crash.

Members of the US junior figure skating team were on board the passenger plane that crashed in Washington, D.C., The Wichita Eagle reported. Russia’s 1994 world champions in figure skating, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, as well as Inna Volyanskaya, who won a bronze medal at the 1980 USSR Championships, were on board the flight, too, a source told TASS.