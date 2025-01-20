Russia ready to open dialogue with Japan, pending concrete steps from Tokyo — MFA

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to consider Tokyo’s initiatives to resume dialogue as long as they are backed by practical steps by Japan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia believes that there are still reasonable politicians and public figures in Japan who realize the harmfulness of the anti-Russian policy of the country’s authorities, as well as its negative consequences for the Japanese people," the statement reads.

"Russia is ready to consider Japan’s initiatives to resume dialogue provided they are backed by real, practical steps by Tokyo aimed at abandoning its unfriendly policy," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The statement, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Japan, points out that "the development was and remains an important milestone in the history of bilateral ties." According to the Foreign Ministry, this became "a vivid indication of the ability of the two neighboring countries, which had remained in a state of confrontation for a long time, to fully realize that such a situation is not in line with their national interests, and achieve agreements without putting forward additional conditions."

The ministry added that the establishment of diplomatic relations "was made possible particularly through the active efforts of Japanese politicians and public figures who had convinced the Tokyo authorities of the need to build intergovernmental contact with the Soviet Union."

"For the Soviet Union, a rapprochement with its Far Eastern neighbor wasn’t an easy decision. The memories of the Japanese intervention and the emphatic refusal of the Japanese authorities to accept our steamer carrying humanitarian aid for those affected by the Tokyo earthquake back in 1923, were still alive. Still, the Soviet Union took the first step to bury the hatchet with Japan," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The ministry also highlighted the role of Soviet envoy to Tokyo Alexander Troyanovsky in building constructive relations with Japan.