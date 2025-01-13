Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions peaked in October 2024

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian targets outside the special military operation zone peaked in October 2024, when air defenses downed 1,128 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to TASS calculations based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukraine kept increasing the number of drone attacks on Russian regions between January and October 2024. In January, 101 attacks were foiled, while in June, the number stood at 599, reaching the highest of 1,128 in October. In November, 1,038 drone attacks were thwarted, with the number falling to 731 in December.

A total of 7,345 fixed-wing UAVs were shot down over 35 Russian regions outside the special military operation zone in 2024. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Belgorod Region came first in terms of the number of downed drones (1,896), followed by the Bryansk Region (1,206) and the Kursk Region (1,170).