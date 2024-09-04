Putin backs simplified visa process for foreigners

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees that it is possible to simplify the visa process for foreigners, including for residents of Southeast Asia, who wish to visit Russia’s Far East.

During Putin’s meeting with the Eastern Economic Forum panel discussion moderators, one participant mentioned the development of tourism, and proposed to make the entry process for foreigners simpler, including by streamlining the questionnaire, which currently comprises about 50 questions.

"This is definitely feasible. I assure you, this is possible," Putin agreed.

The participant noted that it could be possible to abolish visas outright or make them free and multiple-use for residents of Southeast Asia. The president supported him and asked to submit the initiative in writing.

"Write down your proposals," Putin explained. I am certain that we can take steps in this direction.".