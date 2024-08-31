Lavrov to head Russian delegation to 79th UN General Assembly in September

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the composition of the Russian delegation to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly to be held in September. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was appointed as the head of the delegation, according to the decree published on the official website of legal information.

The Russian delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations in New York Vasily Nebezya, and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

In addition, Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry to approve the composition of advisers, experts, and technical personnel who will accompany the delegation to the UN General Assembly.