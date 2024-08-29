Russian military pushes Ukrainian troops out of LPR by forcing river near Stelmakhovka

LUGANSK, August 29. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have driven Ukrainian units out of the Lugansk People's Republic by forcing the Zherebets River near the village of Stelmakhovka, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Stelmakhovka on August 29.

"We have now come close to the Zherebets River. In some areas - to the south and north of Stelmakhovka - we have already broken through this water barrier. And, of course, due to the terrain, the Ukrainian fighters now have to retreat outside the Luhansk People's Republic to the heights, because after Stelmakhovka there is very difficult terrain that won't allow the Ukrainian fighters to defend themselves easily," Marochko said.

In his opinion, if the Ukrainian command does not decide "very quickly" to eliminate the Ukrainian positions along the Zherebets River, it is "very likely" that the Ukrainian group will be encircled on this part of the front.