Sixth Ukrainian drone wiped out over borderline Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses have destroyed the sixth Ukrainian drone over the borderline Belgorod Region on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It was reported about drones being destroyed at 7:00 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m., 5:40 a.m., 8:00 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. GMT respectively).

"On August 2, 2024 at about 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT), the Kiev regime’s another attempt to carry out a terrorist attack, using a fixed-wing UAV, against facilities within the Russian Federation was foiled. The on-duty air defense systems destroyed the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.