Kremlin spokesman sees allegation of Russia being afraid of Trump as election rhetoric

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The allegation that Russia was "afraid" of US President Donald Trump during his term in office was directed at the American audience, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate in the November election, earlier quoted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as saying that "Russia was afraid of him, China was afraid of him, everybody was afraid of him" and "the whole world was at peace" during his presidency.

"Political contestants make a lot of statements during US election campaigns, which are directed at the domestic audience. This is why there are numerous remarks and phrases that the American people like to hear," Peskov said.

Ex-US President Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.