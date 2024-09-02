{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Drones descend on Russia and progressing Gaza talks mired by hostage deaths

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 2nd
© AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Kiev launches major drone assault on Russian cities in deadly terrorist attack, Western powers quiet; six hostages, including Russian citizen, found dead in Gaza as ceasefire negotiations continue; and Indonesia weighs BRICS membership ahead of upcoming Kazan summit. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: What was the goal behind Ukrainian drone attack on Russian cities?

Over the weekend, the Kiev regime carried out one of its largest terrorist attacks on Russian cities to date. On September 1, more than 150 drones attacked 15 Russian regions. Facing setbacks on the Donetsk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to make up for these failures by targeting civilians in residential areas, Izvestia writes. According to the newspaper, the Western puppet masters behind the Kiev militants either turn a blind eye to these actions or justify them outright. Meanwhile, Moscow has announced that attacks beyond the Russian border will not go unpunished - according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, a response "is already underway."

Read also
Nine drones taken down on approaches to Moscow — mayor

The Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil were carried out against the backdrop of the ongoing failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass. On Sunday, the Ministry of Defense reported the liberation of the settlements of Ptichye and Vyemka. The day before, the Ministry announced the liberation of the settlement of Kirovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Western countries, as expected, support the Ukrainian attacks on Russian border regions - they see them as a way to weaken Russia or as a means to apply pressure, a member of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President Bogdan Bezpalko, told Izvestia. "To a certain extent, the West’s strategy is to provoke Russia into retaliating, then accusing it of disproportionate use of force. The West prefers to gradually raise the stakes, so that the escalation is manageable and predictable," the expert believes.

"In any case, the West, using Ukraine as a proxy, will not condemn this, but at the same time they can always claim that this decision was not theirs, but was made by Kiev itself without coordination. This is a very convenient position for them," the expert added.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian armed forces once again attacked the Belgorod region. The shelling of Belgorod cannot be called anything other than a terrorist attack, Senator from the Donetsk People’s Republic Natalia Nikonorova believes. "It is not possible to classify the criminal actions of the Kiev regime against the civilian population in any other way," she told Izvestia.

The rapid developments around the border regions of Russia, primarily Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk, have shown that Kiev is clearly not going on the defensive. Now, instead of a ground offensive, the enemy’s main focus will be on holding territory, military expert Gennady Alyokhin suggested. That is why the Ukrainian forces are probing for weak points in Russia’s defenses to exploit when the opportunity arises, the expert told Izvestia. The drone assault on Moscow and other regions of the Central Federal District is proof of this.

 

 

Vedomosti: Israeli army confirms deaths of six hostages amid difficult negotiations with Hamas

All parties to the international negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas have reached "agreements in principle" on a possible deal, US President Joe Biden announced adding that "it is time to end this war." At the same time, on the evening of August 31, reports surfaced that the dead bodies of six hostages had been found in the Gaza Strip, including 32-year-old Russian citizen Alexander Lobanov. According to experts interviewed by Vedomosti, these developments may not change the situation much, but could affect the domestic political situation in Israel.

Read also
Israeli policy of escalation to lead to dangerous consequences — Palestinian authorities

Hamas representatives said that the hostages found in Rafah were allegedly killed by an Israeli air strike, but according to the Ynet portal, citing the results of forensic examinations, there are traces of bullet wounds on the bodies of the deceased. After this tragic news, Netanyahu said that "whoever murdered the hostages does not want a deal."

It is still very difficult to say how the news of the hostages’ deaths will affect the negotiations, senior lecturer at the School of Oriental Studies at the Higher School of Economics Andrey Zeltyn told Vedomosti. There are two opposing positions in Israel: the first is Netanyahu’s - the hostages can only be freed by active military action, otherwise Israel will find more and more of them dead. On the other side are those that think the war should be stopped, and negotiations held to free the hostages. But so far, negotiations have led to nothing, because, as the expert says, Netanyahu has repeatedly flip-flopped on his terms last-minute.

The death of Israeli hostages will not affect the peace process in any way, expert at the Russian International Affairs Council Kirill Semenov believes. However, it will affect the domestic political situation in Israel, where the opposition will increase pressure on Netanyahu, arguing that he has not done enough to free them.

In a more cynical sense, according to the analyst, Netanyahu may actually gain from the hostages’ deaths, because it could untie his hands and give him even greater freedom of action.

 

Izvestia: Indonesia to take part in BRICS summit in Kazan

Indonesia has received an invitation to the BRICS summit in Kazan, which will be held on October 22-24. However, which officials will participate has not been decided yet, the country’s embassy in Moscow told Izvestia. President-elect Prabowo Subianto will officially take office on October 20, just two days before the summit begins. At the same time, the visit to Kazan does not mean that the country has agreed to join the association. Indonesia is wary of jeopardizing its ties with the West, and joining BRICS would mean buddying up to Russia and China, experts believe.

"We do not yet know who exactly will attend the BRICS summit from Indonesia," the country’s embassy told Izvestia. However, the diplomatic mission made it clear that Indonesia will participate in the event in some capacity.

"It is possible that Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto will use the Kazan summit as a platform to introduce himself to the world. His visit to Kazan will allow him to meet with all BRICS leaders on a special occasion and at the same time promote new Indonesian initiatives in the name of global peace and prosperity," Associate professor of international relations at Padjadjaran University in Indonesia Teuku Rezasia told Izvestia.

These could include ideas on cooperation between the countries of the global south to share technology, knowledge and resources, the expert believes. He emphasized that given the close historical relations between Indonesia and Russia, Subianto will also likely be anticipating initiatives from Vladimir Putin regarding the future of BRICS. According to the Indonesian political scientist, there may even be consultations between the two sides to discuss these ideas, so that Subianto could then support them at the summit or beyond.

Meanwhile, Senior researcher at the Center for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Popov told Izvestia, "It is no secret that joining BRICS means joining the circle of countries that, to one degree or another, are trying to resist Western dictates on the world stage, including in the sphere of international economic relations. Both the current and the recently elected leadership of Indonesia are well aware that joining BRICS will be seen in the West as moving over to the camp of Russia and China, which are leading the fight for a new world order, and Indonesian leaders are not yet ready to sacrifice relations with the West."

 

Vedomosti: Azerbaijan holds elections in Nagorno-Karabakh for first time in 30 years

On September 1, Azerbaijan held early parliamentary elections throughout the country, including Karabakh, for the first time in 30 years. This is the second early election in 2024, following the presidential election in February, in which the current head of state Ilham Aliyev was re-elected for a fifth term in a landslide victory, receiving 92% of the vote. Just like last time, part of the opposition refused to participate under the pretext of the lack of real conditions for competition. According to initial exit polls, Aliyev’s ruling New Azerbaijan party could win a majority in the new assembly - 63 out of 125 seats, Vedomosti writes. Voter turnout two hours before the polls closed was about 34%, according to the Central Election Commission.

The vote was originally scheduled to take place several months later, but was moved up because in November 2024, Azerbaijan will host the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), which is expected to attract more than 80,000 guests, including more than 50 heads of state and government.

As things stand, the opposition cannot hope to gain any ground in Azerbaijani politics, political scientist and specialist on the Caucasus region Artur Ataev told Vedomosti. According to him, Azerbaijan is currently experiencing economic, political, and military successes, proving that this country is a serious regional power. Azerbaijani voters associate all these successes with Aliyev’s activities, the expert believes.

Niyazi Niyazov, an expert on military security in the South Caucasus, agrees that there are unlikely to be any surprises in the election. According to Niyazov, after the election cycle is over, the authorities will launch new initiatives related to the restoration of Karabakh’s territories. "I believe that Baku will focus mainly on returning involuntarily displaced people to the region. It would be a big plus if the authorities would extend the return program not only to residents of Azerbaijan, but also to people living outside the country," the expert said.

In foreign policy, Ataev believes, Baku will try to double down on its strategy to position Azerbaijan as one of the centers of Islam in the Middle East-Caucasus. In relations with Russia, Azerbaijan will continue the current line of cooperation, the expert said. And as for the West, Baku will continue its policy of distancing itself from France, especially in connection with Baku’s cooperation with separatist structures of its overseas territories, he added. However, the expert believes the country will continue to strengthen its positions in the European energy sector.

 

Kommersant: Experts weigh in on where Russia-Mongolia economic cooperation could be headed

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Mongolia on September 3. The last time he was in Ulaanbaatar was in September 2019. Since then, relations between the two countries have progressed considerably, including in the economic sphere, but Russian experts believe that there is still a lot of room for growth, Kommersant writes. This applies, among other things, to the field of nuclear energy, as well as the mining and extraction of minerals. At the same time, Russia faces a lot of competition and lacks many unique advantages in these areas, according to a report by the PIR Center.

Vladimir Putin’s trip will also focus on strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. In 2022, the trade turnover between them reached a record $2.6 bln. Meanwhile, according to the latest report from the PIR Center, cooperation between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar in a number of areas could be boosted.

"Mongolia does not consider exclusively Russian or Chinese companies as counterparties and seeks to strengthen energy security by attracting investments in the energy sector from other countries," the report authors noted. "The country, sandwiched between major powers Russia and China, is trying to implement the strategy of the ‘third neighbor’ - a pool of economic partners that do not share borders with it. In turn, amid the disruption of global supply chains, major Western players began to turn their attention to Mongolia with its huge reserves of resources. A real geopolitical struggle is unfolding for them," the report said.

According to the report, Germany, France, the United States, and South Korea are already actively offering Mongolia their models for improving its legal framework, laying the groundwork for displacing Russia and China from the Mongolian market.

Meanwhile, in their opinion, Russia’s advantage over Western players is that it "does not see Mongolia as a raw material appendage." "Russia sees Mongolia as an equal partner and can meet Mongolia’s needs in the area of diversifying energy resources and developing alternative energy sources, such as nuclear power plants, in cooperation with state corporation Rosatom."

The authors consider it extremely important "to convey to the Mongolian side that partnership with Russia has a positive effect on the economy, helps to maintain energy supplies, develop transport infrastructure, and increase trade and economic exchange. This, among other things, is what the Russian delegation led by Vladimir Putin could do during the visit.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: EU clamps down on social media and Xi asks US to update relationship status
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 30th
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Firefighters dispatched after fire reported at Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya
The fire was assigned the 5th difficulty rank, emergency services said
Read more
IN BRIEF: In Kursk Region, Ukraine forces regroup, suffer losses
A total of more than 4,400 Ukrainian servicemen have been destroyed during the hostilities
Read more
Russia to change nuclear doctrine upon examination of West’s actions — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that the corresponding document is being finalized, but it is too early to talk about a specific timeframe for its completion
Read more
Russia puzzled by Armenia’s resistance to logistics corridor agreements
According to Sergey Lavrov, Moscow believes that it is essential to "follow the spirit and the letter of the series of trilateral agreements between the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders, which were reached in 2020-2022"
Read more
Russian swimmer wins another gold medal at Paralympic Games in Paris
Israel’s Ami Omer Dadaon came second (2:30.50) and Mexico’s Angel Camacho Ramorez was third (2:37.29)
Read more
Decision to buy Rafale fighters is Serbia’s free choice — Kremlin
President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic announced acquisition of 12 new Rafale fighter jets from France to the amount of 2.7 bln euro the day before
Read more
Three drones attempt to attack power plant in Moscow Region
There have been no casualties or damage
Read more
Mercenary activities and Ukraine’s losses: What is known about situation in Kursk Region
The enemy has lost more than 7,800 troops since fighting began in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian armed forces missile, artillery weapons warehouse
"As a result of the missile strike carried out by the crew of the Iskander-M of the Russian Armed Forces, the warehouse was destroyed," the ministry reported
Read more
Ukraine floods numerous coal mines while retreating to DPR — official
Vladimir Rogov noted that the flooding of the mines poses environmental threats to the region, as well as implies the loss of resources and work opportunities
Read more
US can’t intimidate Moscow by brandishing 'nuclear sledgehammer' — Russian intel chief
As Sergey Naryshkin pointed out, "the US wants to show off that very 'nuclear sledgehammer' that US President Harry Truman had sought to intimidate the Soviet Union with in 1945"
Read more
Russian Tsar’s daughter might have escaped 1918 execution
Leading Russian historian says there is evidence that Grad Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna might have escaped execution in 1918, lived up to 83 years and died in the US under the surname of Manahan
Read more
Zelensky criticized for Ukrainian military failures due to attack on Kursk — FT
It is reported that Ukrainian military analysts branded the situation near Krasnoarmeysk as "chaos" and the Ukrainian army’s "complete defensive failure," pinning the blame on the military leadership
Read more
Armenia hands over to Azerbaijan 10th package of proposals on peace treaty
The senior Armenian diplomat also hailed the active political dialogue and the solid basis for cooperation between Armenia and the European Union countries
Read more
Nine settlements in Kursk Region cleared of explosive objects in past week
The Russian emergencies ministry’s mine action teams continue surveying territories of populated localities and infrastructure facilities
Read more
Nine drones taken down on approaches to Moscow — mayor
Earlier, the mayor reported five UAVs shot down in various parts of the Moscow Region
Read more
Russia says its forces destroy Ukrainian strongpoint in Kursk Region
The ministry also published footage of an artillery strike by the battlegroup North on Ukrainian infantry positions near the border in the Kursk Region
Read more
Lavrov criticizes Borrell’s stance on Ukraine settlement as ‘incompetence or madness’
I thought they were educated at least, that they had an understanding of how to make policy based on reality
Read more
Russia delivers 15 precision strikes at key Ukrainian energy sites, airfields over week
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 16,910 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week
Read more
Hamas shot dead Israeli hostages from point-blank range — health ministry
According to IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari, the bodies of the six hostages were found in an underground tunnel near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip late on August 31
Read more
Ukrainian old-time generals leading country to defeat — lawmaker
"Generals who have been holding their posts since Yanukovich’s time continue following old-time-schemes and are fostering disciples of the same sort," Maryana Bezuglaya said
Read more
Kanye West leaves Moscow
Designer Gosha Rubchinskiy was seeing him off
Read more
What is known about the missing helicopter in Kamchatka
Read more
Russian Orthodox patriarch blasts Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod as ‘cruel and despicable’
There is no doubt that this is a crime of terrorism. It is directed against innocent people, aims to intimidate our people and bring confusion into society, Patriarch Kirill said
Read more
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Read more
Poland to not train Ukrainian servicemen on its territory — Defense Ministry
It is also emphasized that Russian drones and projectiles will not be shot down with the help of forces and means located on Polish territory
Read more
Sergey Lavrov congratulates TASS on 120th anniversary, notes agency’s global authority
The Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that the "TASS is authorized to declare…" quote is familiar for many generations of Russian and Soviet people
Read more
Japan made bacteriological weapons experiments in battle of Khalkhin-Gol — FSB
The Red Army together with Mongolian units defeated the Japanese invaders who had intruded into the territory of the Mongolian People's Republic
Read more
Two children in critical condition after Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod Region
According to Gladkov, eleven civilians, including two children, were wounded
Read more
Kamchatka Governor confirms there were 22 people on board of Missing Mi-8
It was reported earlier that a A Mi-8 helicopter with three crew members and 19 passengers on board disappeared from radars almost immediately after taking off from the Vachkazhets volcano site
Read more
Akhmat commandos liquidate several Polish, German mercenaries in Kursk Region
Russian FPV-drones hit one US-made Stryker and two Hummer vehicles
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down over Kursk Regions — defense ministry
"A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Kursk Region," it said
Read more
FACTBOX: A history of TASS
Read more
Russian forces eliminate over 42,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR in August — military expert
As many as 103 enemy attacks were repelled along the LPR boundaries last month, 85 less than in July
Read more
FSB nabs two Colombian citizens who fought as mercenaries on Ukraine’s side
"During the search, FSB operatives found and seized from the suspects the documents confirming their unlawful activity," the security service said
Read more
Battlegroup East eliminates up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers, Kozak vehicle in 24 hours
In the past 24 hours, the battlegroup also eliminated a Kozak armored vehicle, a Krab artillery
Read more
US investors held $30.5 bln in Russian securities at the end of 2023
At the end of 2022, American investors owned $29.907 bln in Russian securities
Read more
Kiev sanctions organizations, individuals linked with Russian aviation infrastructure
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also signed another package of sanctions against Ukrainians who support Russia and who are labeled by the Ukrainian authorities as "collaborationists"
Read more
Two Ka-32 helicopters used to extinguish fire on Berezhkovskaya Embankment in Moscow
Emergency services told TASS that water has already been dropped on the burning building four times
Read more
Press review: Kiev sends SOS to NATO and legacy of USSR's first atom bomb test
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 29th
Read more
Ukraine turned into bargaining chip in West’s pursue of geopolitical ambitions — Putin
According to the Russian president, "The main reason for today’s tragic situation in Ukraine is the deliberate anti-Russia policy pursued by the US-led collective West"
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate Kirovo settlement in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia’s Air Defense System shot down four ATACMS operational-tactical missiles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one day
Read more
Ukraine uses highways to receive F-16s — media
French General Michel Yakovleff, who came on air as an expert, said that NATO had previously resorted to similar methods in other countries
Read more
Russia must eliminate any dependence on Western systems — Lavrov
The minister noted that Russia does not just aspire to be an independent country, it already is one
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces loses up to 400 servicemen in Kursk direction
Units of Russia’s North battlegroup repelled six attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, the ministry reported
Read more
Putin-Biden video conference made clear US had no intent to continue dialogue — spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, it became clear that there was nothing to talk about with Washington
Read more
West launched 'blatant bullying campaign' against Russian journalists — Putin
The West indiscriminately labels Russian journalists as ‘Kremlin propagandists’, the Russian president stated
Read more
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Israeli warplanes attacked Hezbollah military facilities near Beit Lif, Tayibe, and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Crashed Ukrainian F-16 plane possibly taken down by Patriot air defense — NYT
However, malfunction and piloting mistakes also remain a possibility, the newspaper says
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Regions — defense ministry
"A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Belgorod Region," it said.
Read more
Firefighters contain raging blazes at fuel depots in Russia’s southern Rostov Region
According to Russia’s consumer watchdog, the amount of harmful substances in the air does not exceed normal levels and no one has to be evacuated
Read more
Telegram's staff comprises some 50 employees, mostly Ukrainians — media
It is noted that Durov plays a major role in the company's decision-making, which raises the question of "whether Telegram can exist without Pavel"
Read more
Biden administration not interested in resolving Ukraine conflict — economist
The true causes of the Ukrainian conflict have never been explained to US citizens, Professor Jeffrey Sachs said
Read more
US on fast track to bankruptcy — Musk
"Government overspending is what causes inflation," the businessman said
Read more
Russia to keep its stance aimed at democratizing sports, says Putin
"We will pursue more democracy in the sports movement, strive to remove artificial barriers and restrictions, and expand the range of national and international sporting events," the Russian president said
Read more
Putin never rude towards other national leaders, Kremlin spokesman says
It was incomprehensible for the Russian leader when US President Joe Biden called him a "killer," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Moscow points to inadmissibility of US mercenaries’ involvement in attacks on Russia
"This work is permanent and it is done via various directions and at all levels," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Russian forces eliminate up to 12,000 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries at LPR borders in week
Over the reporting period, Russian troops destroyed eight Ukrainian tanks, including Abrams and Leopard
Read more
Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine before reckless move in Kursk Region, Lavrov says
Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6
Read more
IDF eliminates over 600 militants in West Bank since October 2023
According to the newspaper Jerusalem Post, about 5,000 people were arrested during these raids, including approximately 2,000 identified as Hamas members
Read more
Hamas warns that other Israeli hostages may go missing following death of six of them
The Israeli military found the bodies of six Israeli hostages in an underground tunnel near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 31
Read more
No concerns about Mongolia’s participation in International Criminal Court — Kremlin
"We aren’t worried; we maintain a wonderful dialogue with our friends in Mongolia," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Gaza talks participants reach agreements in principle — Biden
US President said he was "still optimistic" and that "people are continuing to meet"
Read more
Scholz's party defeat shows Germans do not want to lose country — lawmaker
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that the German economy is in crisis today, companies are moving to the United States, and the loss of cheap Russian energy resources has made German industry uncompetitive
Read more
Bombs with power of 13 kilos of trotyle found in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria
An active accomplice of bandits was detained in the search operation and gave confessing testimony
Read more
Mi-8 helicopter missing in Kamchatka crashed, fragments discovered from air
Bodies of 17 people had been found already, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said
Read more
Kamaz plant to be opened in Senegal soon — Foreign Minister
Russian businessmen might invest in energy, oil and gas and food sectors of Senegal’s economy, Yassine Fall noted
Read more
Israel to hold general strike on September 2 demanding immediate release of hostages
According to Bar-David, the hostage release deal is being delayed "due to political reasons"
Read more
Russian President Putin arrives in Tyva Republic’s capital of Kyzyl
The president will chair a session on the development of the Republic of Tyva and will hold a meeting with Tyva’s head Vladislav Khovalyg
Read more
G7 essentially serves as US military strategy hub against rivals — top Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, even before the group's expansion, BRICS had already surpassed the G7 in terms of cumulative GDP on the basis of purchasing power parity
Read more
Russia to change Foundations of State Nuclear Deterrence Policy — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that it was a document that specifies the options and conditions for the use of nuclear weapons
Read more
Russian forces wipe out convoy of Ukrainian military equipment in Sumy Region
The Russian top brass also released images of how the convoy was destroyed taken using objective control means
Read more
Without exhumation of Volhynia victims Poland will not support Kiev's EU bid — minister
Wladislaw Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that he was speaking not as a member of his country’s government, but as a politician who heads the Polish Peasant Party
Read more
Ukraine strikes over 120 houses in Belgorod Region over day
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, two aerial attacks in Belgorod knocked out glazing in 175 units in 40 apartment buildings, damaged 33 private houses, 94 cars, and three social facilities
Read more
'The United States of America is our enemy,' says Medvedev
"What I can’t understand is the position of European leaders who are unable to make decisions that benefit Europeans. All of their decisions benefit either certain rival political groups or the Americans," the politician said
Read more
Russian helicopters wipeout Ukrainian troops, armored vehicles in Kursk Region
"The enemy manpower and armored vehicles were eliminated," the ministry said
Read more
US gives Ukraine carte blanche for attacks inside Russia, diplomat says
"Being driven by ambitions of world domination, Washington has been intensifying tensions with Russia as it seeks to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on our country and it is not looking to avoid escalation, despite statements by a number of high-profile US officials," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Aliyev’s party likely to win majority of seats in Azerbaijan’s parliament — exit polls
According to the poll results, Eni Azerbaijan may win 63 out of 125 seats in the legislature
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 360 times in past month
According to Ignasyuk, 360 such violations were reported in the al-Tanf area during the past month
Read more
Mongolia may use part of Russia-China natural gas transit volume — Putin
The Russian leader said that Moscow and Ulaanbaatar were currently in work on an intergovernmental agreement regarding supplies of fuel and lubricants to Mongolia at preferential prices
Read more
Death of F-16 pilot 'significant blow' for Ukraine — newspaper
It is also emphasized that it was Mes who played a major role in lobbying for the delivery of fighter jets to Kiev and convincing Western politicians and media of the need for such a step
Read more
Raisi’s helicopter could not have been shot down — Iranian General Staff
According to the report, the forensic examination found "no suspicious substances" in the bodies of those killed in the crash
Read more
Rescuers recover bodies of all those killed in helicopter crash in Russia’s Far East
There were 19 passengers and three crew members aboard the helicopter
Read more
Netanyahu’s adviser visits Russia for contacts about Gaza hostages — PM’s office
According to the prime minister’s office, Netanyahu said this during a phone call with Oxana and Grigory Lobanov, the parents of Alexander Lobanov, who was murdered while being held hostage by Hamas
Read more
Twice as many men being mobilized in Ukraine now than in Q1 2024 — media
Amid combat failures and the retreat in Donbass, the Ukrainian army command has been a target for criticism over the understaffing of frontline units and the lack of reserves to rotate them
Read more
Six Israeli hostages found dead in Gaza killed by Hamas — TV
According to the source, the forensic examination proved that the six had been shot dead by Hamas radicals
Read more
Putin congratulates TASS staff, veterans with agency’s 120th anniversary
The president noted that the history of Russia’s oldest news agency is tied to many key events in the country and the world in the 20th and the 21st century
Read more
Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified
Such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate
Read more
Russia won’t exchange territory after attack on Kursk Region — Lavrov
It is very hard to tell what goal and intent they were pursuing
Read more
Turkey ready to discuss pulling troop from Syria, but terms not yet agreed — Lavrov
He said that according to the Syrian government a clear decision about the process for the eventual withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria is necessary for the normalization of relations with Istanbul
Read more
ICC did not contact Mongolian authorities ahead of Russian president's visit
Ulziibayaryn Zolbayar urged the public to treat any information with caution, check its reliability and trust only official sources
Read more
Press review: EU clamps down on social media and Xi asks US to update relationship status
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 30th
Read more
Ukrainian POW claims troops kept in the dark about Kursk deployment to prevent desertion
Andrey Anisimov also gave a first-hand account of how a group of servicemen who refused to go to the Kursk Region were executed by "their own guys"
Read more
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
Read more
Five children, two adults wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on DPR settlements
According to Pushilin, one child is in critical condition
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker claims F-16 was lost due to friendly fire — lawmaker
Maryana Bezuglaya criticized the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for falsely describing the incident as "a crash"
Read more
West conducts bioweapons experiments on psych patients in Ukraine — research institute
According to Mikhail Kovalchuk, advancements in genetics have now reached such heights that it is possible to modify the genome as needed
Read more
Ukrainian military’s shelling destroys kindergarten building in Russia’s Belgorod
According to the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, this is the third educational facility - after a school and another kindergarten - to have been hit by direct strikes or damaged by attacks targeting nearby areas
Read more